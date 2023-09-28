Levelling Up money helps improve Hartlepool park previously targeted by anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burn Valley Gardens was selected by Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs to benefit from the cash allocated as part of the Levelling Up Parks Fund.

It has been used to provide an interactive trail around the park incorporating oak waymarker posts, a sensory maze, natural play equipment, community social spaces and new tree planting.

The latest meeting of the adult and community based services committee heard from officers how the “beneficial” work has “improved the area”, including offering positives for children and families.

Councillor Bob Buchan and Nicola Whittle, project officer (parks and open spaces) with the Burn Valley sensory garden behind them. Picture by FRANK REID

Councillor Ged Hall, Burn Valley ward representative, said “impressive” progress has been made at the site, adding the park has previously suffered from antisocial behaviour and vandalism.

Councillor Mike Young, council leader, said they should be “very proud” of Hartlepool’s parks and open spaces.

He said: “There’s a constant growth strategy, there’s constant consultation, I think some of those antisocial behaviour issues start to erode as those conversations continue.

“When people start to own their space, they start to fight for it a bit more and I think we will see that and it’s about getting that message across to people that it’s their space and we’re helping to improve it.”

The sensory garden at Burn Valley Gardens. Picture by FRANK REID

Council officers said they are now hoping to apply to receive Green Flag Award status for Burn Valley Gardens in the near future.

They added this is the “benchmark international standard for publicly accessible parks and green spaces” and can help support regeneration, upgrade facilities and attract visitors.

Councillor Bob Buchan, chair of the committee, praised local authority officers for their work in delivering the scheme.

The money has been allocated by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

According to council chiefs, the aim of the funding is to increase access to quality green spaces in deprived open areas and engagement has been carried out with communities over the projects.