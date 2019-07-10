Meet the candidates for the Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner by-election to replace Dame Vera Baird
These are the four men and women aiming to become the next Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 16:00
A by-election is taking place on Thursday July 18 to choose the successor to Dame Vera Baird, who stood down to become Victims Commissioner.
Labour, the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats are all fielding candidates, and there is also an independent.
Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm on July 18 for those casting their ballots.