Meet the candidates in Hartlepool Borough Council's Burn Valley ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, in all 12 wards to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Burn Valley ward have to say.

From left, Burn Valley candidates Jonathan Brash and James Brewer.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Jonathan Brash (Labour Party)

Since my election last year, I have worked with local residents and community groups on their priorities for our area.

Through hard work, we have achieved so much together, including securing over £50,000 of investment in our play areas in Burn Valley and Burbank,

James Brewer.

more enforcement on fly-tippers, new bins, lighting and swings reinstalled in the Burn Valley Gardens, improved road safety, the return of our lollipop lady, tough action on crime and antisocial behaviour and successfully opposing Houses of Multiple Occupation that damage local communities.

I am proud to have the support of Independents like Councillor Ged Hall, together we make a great team.

Councillors are most effective when at the heart of their communities, which is why I have visited our schools, attended every residents’ association meeting and joined Eldon Grove School as a governor. I work all year round, not just at election time.

James Brewer (Conservative Party)

Hello, I’m James Brewer and I’m standing to be your local Conservative Councillor for the Burn Valley Ward on Thursday 5th May 2022.

Voting Conservative means we can continue levelling up Burn Valley with the rest of the town.

For too long, Labour have dominated this town with over 50 years of Council Tax increases.

Last year’s election in the Burn Valley Ward saw over 1,600 votes split on unknown parties and Independents, allowing Labour to win on just 887 votes.

This election, it’s a two-horse race, only the Conservatives can beat Labour here and remember a vote for Conservative is a vote for levelling up Hartlepool.

This election, please don’t punish local Conservatives for the mistakes made in Westminster, I am local and proud of where I live, and like you, I want the best for Hartlepool.