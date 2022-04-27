Meet the candidates in Hartlepool Borough Council's Fens and Greatham ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, in all 12 wards to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Fens and Greatham ward have to say.

From left, Hartlepool Borough Council election candidates Bob Buchan and Jennifer Elliott.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Bob Buchan (Conservative Party)

Hello, I’m Bob Buchan and I’m standing to be your local Conservative Councillor for Fens & Greatham on Thursday 5th May.

In last year’s election, I was unfortunate in losing to the Labour Party by just 10 votes.

Jennifer Elliott.

This election, it’s a two-horse race, a vote for Conservative is a vote for levelling up Hartlepool.

If just 10 people changed their vote to Conservative, you can be sure that I’ll get straight to work with both sitting councillors Jim Lindridge and Angela Falconer, who have kindly endorsed me.

By working together, we would be a united team working for the residents of Fens & Greatham.

This election, please don’t punish local Conservatives for the mistakes made in Westminster, I am local and proud of where I live, and like you, I want the best for Hartlepool.

Bob Buchan.

Vote for me, Bob Buchan, a strong local voice for the Fens & Greatham Ward. ​

Jennifer Elliott (Labour Party)

We need to end the culture of paying more to get less. I don’t think it’s OK to hike parking charges with no enforcement, allotment fees with no investment and council tax, while reducing brown bin collections.

That’s the legacy of this council that I want to change for the people of Fens and Greatham.

Since being elected I have learnt and grown to be the best I can be for my ward.

I’ve brought traffic calming measures to Greatham, additional bins in the ward, improved security features of gates and fences along the beck as well as improvements to road surfaces and street cleanliness.

I am active and approachable. I’ve worked hard for my ward and have built good relationships with community groups.