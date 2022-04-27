Meet the candidates in Hartlepool Borough Council's Hart ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, in all 12 wards to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hart ward have to say.

The candidates standing in Hartlepool Borough Council's Hart ward in May 2022.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Sam Lee (Independent)

I stood as an independent candidate in the Hartlepool MP by-election last May, not because I wanted to be a politician, but because I wanted to make a difference for Hartlepool. I am still keen to do that. This time I am standing in the ward where I live, Hart.

All people want from their local councillor is someone who is decent, honest, intelligent and in it for the right reasons. Someone who lives in the ward and cares about how our community is run. Someone not afraid to use common-sense and challenge things on behalf of their constituents; and be free from any political constraints to do just that.

John Leedham.

I live in Bishop Cuthbert, I am a mam, I own businesses, I am a part of many great community groups and I care passionately about where I am from. I hope to do a great job on behalf of my neighbours.

John Leedham (Conservative Party)

Hello, I’m John Leedham and I’m standing to be your Conservative Councillor for Bishop Cuthbert, Clavering & Hart Village on Thursday 5th May 2022.

I have years of experience working on the frontline for our NHS and I feel my knowledge could be vital in protecting health services and contributing to social care in Hartlepool.

Left, Sam Lee.

Voting Conservative means we can continue levelling up Hartlepool, the simple fact is that a vote for anyone other than Conservative will put Labour back in charge of our council, and they will turn the clock back on the progress we have made so far.

This election, please don’t punish local Conservatives for the mistakes made in Westminster, I am local and proud of where I live, and like you, I want the best for Hartlepool.

Please consider voting for me John Leedham – A strong local voice for Bishop Cuthbert, Clavering & Hart Village.

Cameron Sharp (Labour Party)

Cameron Sharp

I love this town. I have spent my entire life here and I would not have it any other way. Apart from one thing.

I, like most of you, would have people in charge who actually care for us and work for those they are meant to represent.

Too often, elected members from across the political spectrum have, despite their promises, let the people of Hartlepool as a whole down time and time again.

I want to change that. I am thankful for the hard work of Councillor John Riddle over the past year to represent our ward, and I want to continue that work.