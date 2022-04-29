Meet the candidates in Hartlepool Borough Council's Headland and Harbour ward

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, in all 12 wards to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Headland and Harbour candidates, from left, Shane Moore and Carole Thompson. Tom Bird did not submit a photo.

Here’s what candidates in the Headland and Harbour ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Tom Bird (Conservative Party)

No statement or image received from candidate.

Shane Moore.

Shane Moore (Hartlepool Independent Union)

I have had the honour of representing the Headland & Harbour ward for the past six years and in that time I have worked tirelessly to bring the investment and attention our area deserves but had missed out on previously.

I am proud to say that on my watch tens of millions of pounds will now be spent in our ward on improvements, infrastructure and in our neighbourhoods; some of this work has already begun.

The Headland & Harbour ward and the town as a whole has turned a corner and we have started to deliver with a much more optimistic and can-do attitude.

Carole Thompson.

Let’s not go back to doom and gloom, talking this town down and blaming everyone else for us being left behind.

Let’s keep working together, let’s keep being positive and let’s keep pushing forward forging our own destiny.

Please vote for Shane Moore on May 5th.

Carole Thompson (Labour Party)

Born and raised in Hartlepool I attended Brinkburn Comprehensive school until I was 16, leaving with three ‘O’ levels and thinking this was the end of my education.

Fast forward 20 years and I was working as an occupational therapist at Hartlepool General Hospital after gaining my OT degree at Teesside University.

I went on to study for my master’s degree in health sciences and specialised in palliative care. I worked for Hartlepool General Hospital and its people for 20 years, 10 of which were also for the Hospice and Macmillan teams.

Now retired, I feel the skills I acquired over those years would be well used as a councillor for the people of Headland and Harbour.