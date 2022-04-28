Meet the candidates in Hartlepool Borough Council's Manor House ward

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, in all 12 wards to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

The four candidates standing in the Hartlepool Borough Council Manor House ward.

Here’s what candidates in the Manor House ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Robert Darby (Conservative Party)

Hello, I’m Robert Darby and I’m standing to be your local Conservative Councillor for the Manor House Ward on Thursday 5th May 2022.

Voting Conservative means we can continue levelling up Hartlepool, the simple fact is that a vote for anyone other than Conservative will put Labour back in charge of our council, and they will turn the clock back on the progress we have made so far.

Last year in the Manor House Ward, over 1,500 votes were split on unknown parties and Independents, allowing Labour to win on just 573 votes, only the Conservatives can beat Labour here in Manor House.

This election, please don’t punish local Conservatives for the mistakes made in Westminster, I am local and proud of where I live, and like you, I want the best for Hartlepool.

Vote for me, Robert Darby, a strong local voice for Manor House.

Pamela Hargreaves (Labour Party)

I work hard and I stand up for local people and their needs.

For too long I believe Manor House residents have been let down by representatives who have failed to improve this community.​That is why I am so proud of the work that I and Councillor Ben Clayton have done over the last 12 months.

We have started the journey to a better ward for everyone who lives here, including improved road safety, action on derelict buildings like the Manor House and tough action on crime and antisocial behaviour.​We are ambitious for our area and together we will keep fighting for your needs.

Donna Hotham (Independent).

With your support in this election we can continue this progress to make the Manor House Ward safe, secure and prosperous for all.

Before covid struck, I attended council forum meetings, some of which were to reinstate services back into Hartlepool hospital.

I strive to do my utmost to be the voice for the silent, and put the heart back into Hartlepool, to resolve issues and make Hartlepool a better place to learn, study, live and work; to bring people together in our community honestly and with integrity.

I know that hard work pays off, I want to make a difference to benefit our town.

Tesco Hartlepool has been my job for almost 27 years now. I can also be seen litter picking with friends.

Steve Wright (Reform UK).

Married for 30 years in the same home, our second attempt at IVF was successful. At North Tees hospital, 11 weeks early our only daughter was born. Poppy attended Grange Primary School and then Manor.

She is finishing her 3rd year at Middlesbrough College and in September will commence Cumbria University.

I’m married with two children and have lived in the Manor House Ward since its construction decades ago.

I attended Rift House Junior and Manor Secondary schools before joining the Army.

My campaign is focused on extra community wardens as an interim measure until we get more police officers. I believe a possible solution to this is to put pressure on the standing MP.

The present system of the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has a budget of £1million (and increasing) with 20 plus staff to support his role. It is a wasted resource and an unnecessary level of bureaucracy. I firmly believe more police on the beat is a better option.