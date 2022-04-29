Meet the candidates in Hartlepool Borough Council's Throston ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, in all 12 wards to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Throston ward have to say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Throston ward candidates Katherine Fiona Cook (Independent) and Amy Prince (Labour). Morgan Barker (Conservative Party) did not provide a photograph.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Morgan Barker (Conservative Party)

(No picture provided)

Conservatives have a simple message this election; Labour has been in charge of Hartlepool for over half a century; during that time, they have consistently increased our Council Tax up and up further, making Hartlepool one of the highest Council Taxes in the whole of England.

Hartlepool Civic Centre.

One of the only time’s Labour froze council tax was when the Conservative led Government gave Hartlepool a Freeze Grant.

Conservatives only became the largest group last year; Labour refused to support the budget including a Council Tax Freeze for 2021/22, but we managed to do it anyway, the only Council in Tees Valley to do so.

One year is not enough time to change over 50 years of Labour in charge; we need your support to help us continue Levelling up Hartlepool.

Katherine Fiona Cook (Independent)

Katherine Fiona Cook (Independent).

I’m standing as an independent because I want to be able to make decisions for the good of the town and ward without any political party whip telling me what to do.

I am very keen to look closely at our council’s spending to see where we can make immediate savings and redirect funds to areas that have maximum impact on our quality of life.

I have three decades experience at management level in housing and healthcare so hope to be able to transfer skills and expertise from there too. Thanks

Amy Prince (Labour Party)

Amy Prince (Labour).

As I stand for election for the third time I would like to show the people in the Throston ward my continued commitment to them and to improving the ward for us all.

By working with Hartlepool Borough Council, volunteer groups and existing social clubs, I have learned an incredible amount about the area and the departments within HBC.

I have been involved in many projects, some long term and some short but all of them rewarding.

I care about the health, safety and well being of all the residents and will continue to work hard in order to ensure a vibrant community for the future.