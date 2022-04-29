Meet the candidates in Hartlepool Borough Council's Victoria ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, in all 12 wards to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Victoria ward have to say.

From left, Gary Allen and Trevor Rogan. Jane Reeve did not submit a photo.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Gary Allen (Labour and Co-operative Party)

I grew up in the Victoria ward and have lived here for most of my life.

I walk the streets of the ward every day and talk to its residents.

Gary Allen.

I am involved with a number of organisations within our ward, working in support of our neighbourhood watch scheme and as a member of Friends of North Cemetery.

The triple whammy of Conservatives as MP, Mayor and running the council is seeing our community being neglected.

I care deeply about our area and community and it is an honour to be selected to run in the ward in place of our retiring Councillor Carl Richardson, after serving the town for 38 years.

If elected on May 5th I am committed to working with my fellow councillors and all Victoria residents to improve our area and make Hartlepool a great place for everyone to live and grow-up.

Trevor Rogan

Jane Reeve (Conservative Party)

(No picture provided)

Hello, I’m Jane Reeve and I’m standing to be your local Conservative Councillor for the Victoria Ward on Thursday 5th May 2022.

Voting Conservative means we can continue levelling up Hartlepool, the simple fact is that a vote for anyone other than Conservative will put Labour back in charge of our council, and I fear they will turn the clock back on the progress we have made so far.

Last year in the Victoria Ward, over 1,400 votes were split on unknown parties and Independents, allowing Labour to win on just 780 votes, only the Conservatives can beat Labour here in the Victoria Ward.

This election, please don’t punish local Conservatives for the mistakes made in Westminster, I am local and proud of where I live, and like you, I want the best for Hartlepool.

Vote for me, Jane Reeve, a strong local voice for the Victoria Ward.

Trevor Rogan (Hartlepool Independent Union)

I get to know about the problems in the ward everyday from my sister, nephews and nieces.

Nothing has been done to alleviate speeding cars in Murray Street, dog fouling or fly-tipping.

The kids are playing on the street because there is nowhere else to play.

It’s my proposal to use the school playing fields, so on a night kids have somewhere to play sports.

The ward needs a councillor who will be proactive and fight for a better slice of the funding.

The elderly are afraid to walk the streets at night, our police station needs reopening full time, not just for a couple of hours.

A town this size should have a full time accident and emergency unit in operation.