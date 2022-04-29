Meet the candidates in Hartlepool's Seaton ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, in all 12 wards to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Seaton ward have to say.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clockwise from top left, Gordon Cranney, Martin Dunbar and Glynis Jones.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Gordon Cranney (Conservative Party)

Conservatives have a simple message this election. Labour has been in charge of Hartlepool for over half a century.

During that time, they have consistently increased our Council Tax up and up further, making Hartlepool one of the highest Council Taxes in the whole of England.

Gordon Cranney (Labour).

One of the only time’s Labour froze council tax was when the Conservative led Government gave Hartlepool a Freeze Grant.

Conservatives only became the largest group last year; Labour refused to support the budget including a Council Tax Freeze for 2021/22, but we managed to do it anyway, the only Council in Tees Valley to do so.

One year is not enough time to change over 50 years of Labour in charge; we need your support to help us continue Levelling up Hartlepool.

Remember a vote for anyone else will put Labour back in charge of our council.

Martin Dunbar (Labour).

Vote Conservative. Vote Gordon Cranney on Thursday 5th May.

Martin Dunbar (Labour Party)

I am standing for election in Seaton because I am angry.

Residents here are being let down by a council that increased parking charges by a large amount, allotment fees by 11% [to be implemented in 2023/24] and, of course, council tax by 4.9%.

Glynis Jones (Reform UK).

In the middle of a “cost of living crisis” we need a radically different approach that stops heaping the burden on local people who cannot afford it.

I want to ensure a stronger local economy, with thriving businesses, safer streets and investment opportunities that will improve our play areas and green spaces.

As a civil servant with a lifetime’s experience working on complex and ​​​difficult problems I believe I can bring a professional approach to our council and develop innovative approaches that will support local people and improve the Seaton ward for all.

Glynis Jones (Reform UK)

I was born in Hartlepool and currently live in Seaton.

I have a wealth of experience working in the commercial sector and as an ex-local government officer.

This has given me a vast understanding of how councils are run and administered. This will help to ensure councils are spending money wisely and reduce waste to the benefit of tax payers.

If elected I will also work to promote local issues in conjunction with other elected representatives of Seaton.

I will be campaigning for the following: