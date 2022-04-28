Meet the Hartlepool Borough Council candidates in Hartlepool's Rossmere ward

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 5, in all 12 wards to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Rossmere candidates, from left, Moss Boddy (Labour Party), Jaime Horton (Independent) and Steve Sandick (Reform UK). Marc Owens (Conservative Party) did not provide a photo.

Here’s what candidates in the Rossmere ward have to say.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Moss Boddy (Labour Party)

Both my wife and myself were born in Hartlepool; children of hard working parents.

Moss Boddy (Labour Party).

My life experience has impressed upon me the great importance of strong family, respect for others, excellent education and employment opportunities for all. Safe and strong communities.

My school years were partly spent in Rift House, but mostly in the Rossmere Ward. In my career I have worked as a social worker in child safeguarding and in mental health; I then moved into social work management.

I ardently believe in properly funded, free education, health and social care services as they are the hallmarks of a decent, caring and civilised society.

I have many years experience as a Councillor. I have always embraced the principles and values of The Labour Party.

Jaime Horton (Independent).

These will deliver the best opportunities and quality of life to people in all walks of life, especially hard working families and those most vulnerable.

Jaime Horton (Independent)

As a resident I am very passionate about making it a better place for all residents. My decisions and actions will always be made for the good of Hartlepool people, not for political gain.

My pledge is to make the right decisions in committee to enable best-value spending to free up more monies for essential works and town maintenance.

Steve Sandick (Reform UK).

I am passionate about the regeneration of Hartlepool, in particular local jobs for local people.

If elected I aim to crackdown on fly-tipping with more enforcement penalties, I will look at getting more dog bins installed to reduce dog fouling, work with residents to resolve parking issues, and tackle landlord issues such as repairs, maintenance, etc.

I will support local community centres to help families, young adults and children, and help create safer neighbourhoods, reducing antisocial behaviour by working closely with residents and Hartlepool PCSOs, identifying and monitoring high level areas.

Marc Owens (Conservative Party)

(No picture provided)

Conservatives have a simple message this election; Labour has been in charge of Hartlepool for over half a century; during that time, they have consistently increased our Council Tax up and up further, making Hartlepool one of the highest Council Taxes in the whole of England.

One of the only times Labour froze council tax was when the Conservative-led Government gave Hartlepool a Freeze Grant.

Conservatives only became the largest group last year; Labour refused to support the budget including a Council Tax Freeze for 2021/22, but we managed to do it anyway, the only Council in Tees Valley to do so.

One year is not enough time to change over 50 years of Labour in charge; we need your support to help us continue Levelling up Hartlepool.

Steve Sandick (Reform UK)

I was born and bred in Hartlepool, attending Rift House School and St Bede’s School. I worked in the steel industry for 37 years with time served at both Southwark and Pipe Mill.

I have decided to stand in the May elections because living in the heart of the community I am deeply aware of local concerns and there are so many issues facing residents that are not being dealt with by current Councillors.

With the other two Reform UK candidates I will campaign for more police and temporary community wardens; work to facilitate more car parking and a concerted plan to keep the ward tidy; fully support projects to help keep the young people off the streets; investigate savings that could possibly be made by the Council to improve efficiency and reduce wastage.