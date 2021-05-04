All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing in the elections to gain a seat on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Here's what the eight candidates standing in the De Bruce ward had to say on why you should vote for them.

Rachel Creevy (Labour Party)

From left, the candidates in the De Bruce ward who submitted pictures. Top row, Rachel Creevy, Brenda Harrison, Peter Joyce and Karen King. Bottom row, John Leedham, Tony Traynor and Anne Waters.

I am a mum of four and I have spent 25 years working in supported housing.

I volunteer as a school governor and I am committed to improving my local community for all those living here.

I am a big believer in the power of the community as a collective and I want to see real change within the council with proper engagement with local people.

If I am elected as one of your councillors, I promise to be accessible and to help advocate for you when you need it. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Brenda Harrison (Labour Party)

I am a wife, mother and retired teacher. I was born in Hartlepool and have lived here all my life. I love the town and I want to see it prosper so that everyone benefits.

I have had the privilege to represent the De Bruce ward for the last five years and standing again as a Labour candidate, I hope to have the opportunity to continue to work with the community there and work on many of the issues that are so important to people.

Let us make a difference together. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Peter Joyce (Veterans' and People's Party)

I am 70 years old and live with my partner in the Rossmere area of Hartlepool.

Over the years I have battled to hold the local council to account and if I am elected, I will make it a priority to ensure every penny spent in Hartlepool is spent correctly and not wasted.

We need our roads to be safer, our streets to be cleaner and our parks and open spaces to be more attractive, so the whole community benefits.

Karen King (The For Britain Movement)

I deeply care about both the ward and its residents so during the last two years I have started tackling issues which local residents think are important. Some of these issues are listed below:

Littering, refuse fires and dog fouling;

Fly-tipping;

Crime prevention;

Child poverty;

Activities for both children and adults;

Helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemi.c

Throughout this time I have kept residents informed about my work and listened to their wishes.

However, there are many more things that I could do if given the chance to do them. So please vote for me on 6th May.

John Leedham (Hartlepool Independent Union)

My name is John Leedham and I'm proud to say I live in the area just off King Oswy Drive near St Hild's.

I’m a former A&E nurse and I now work as a school library manager helping students with their reading skills.

I’m standing as your local candidate to help enhance our adult’s and children’s services within the council.

The Hartlepool Independents this year supported the council tax freeze and delivered on its promise of a 0% increase. Vote John Leedham - Your Local Hartlepool Independents Candidate for De Bruce.

Veronica Nicholson (Conservative Party)

This year your Council Tax was frozen by Conservatives and Independents working together for the better of the town.

Vote Conservative so that you have a local voice for your area and together we can work directly with Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor, for a better Hartlepool going forward.

The choice is clear in this election, only you can vote for positive change for your area on Thursday 6th May - Vote Conservatives.

Tony Traynor (Labour Party)

I am honoured to have the opportunity to represent the area I live in. De Bruce has its challenges but we also have fantastic people and a great community.

I see so much potential and passionately believe that everyone should have the same opportunities to live in a clean, safe, thriving environment.

As a paramedic I see, first-hand the great spirit and uniqueness of Hartlepool. I have the persistence and confidence to make a difference for my family, for your family, for us. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Anne Waters (The For Britain Movement)

My political life is characterised by something important: I keep my promises.

I tell the truth regardless of personal cost. I promise to clean up our town, that’s exactly what I’ll do. I’ve promised to bring jobs to Hartlepool, that’s exactly what I’ll do.

I promise to challenge council management to stop taking taxpayers’ money as huge salaries and invest it in Hartlepool instead, that’s exactly what I’ll do.

Hartlepool people are tired of empty words. If elected, I will do what I’ve always done, speak out for the people and work in their interests. It is the ultimate duty.

