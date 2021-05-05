All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing in the elections to gain a seat on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Here's what the 13 candidates standing in the Rossmere ward had to say on why you should vote for them.

Antony Baker (Veterans and People's Party)

Left to right, the Rossmere candidates who submitted photos to us. Top row, Antony Baker, Moss Boddy, Julie Clayton and Tom Feeney. Middle row, Lynne Gillam, Graham Harrison, Jill Herring and Scott Kenny. Front, Vivienne Neville, Tony Richardson and Billy Yull.

I am 28 years old and standing in a ward which holds happy memories for me because I have family who live in Rossmere and I am secretary for Stranton Allotment Association which borders the ward.

I have spent most of my career working in various educational settings and believe our town can offer more in education and youth services.

I have often felt let down by our local services and believe, as a town, we deserve a better and honest council that offers value for money, with the people at the heart of delivering our town’s services.

Moss Boddy (Labour Party)

I have spent the majority of my career in social care, working with vulnerable children and adults, as well as in the field of mental health.

This has given me invaluable experience in understanding the needs of some of the most vulnerable people in our society and what needs to be done to stand up and protect them.

My previous experience in the council, as well as my career to date, makes me well placed to get the job done for Rossmere residents. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Julie Clayton (Labour Party)

I work as part of a team that runs a small, non-profit, animal rescue service in the town, which specialises in rescuing and rehoming small animals, as well as helping injured and abandoned wildlife.

This experience has helped me develop my caring and listening skills, which are so important in the role of a councillor.

I want to ensure that Rossmere residents have elected representatives that listen to them and who act on what they are told. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Tom Feeney (Labour Party)

As a resident of Rossmere, I care deeply about our area and you can often find me doing voluntary litter picks around our park.

I believe we deserve a better council, more scrutiny of the decisions that are made on our behalf, and better communication and feedback between our elected councillors and residents.

This is the first time I have stood as a councillor, and my commitment to you is that I will put in the work that's needed to improve our area. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Lynne Gillam (Liberal Democrat)

I've previously been a local councillor and was delighted to be asked to stand as a Liberal Democrat candidate in the Rossmere ward.

I've previously been a school governor at Brierton School, and I'm passionate about the local community, and want to see the people of Rossmere get the best for their ward.

I want a cleaner, greener and safer community, and would like to work with residents to reduce anti-social behaviour, especially around Rossmere Park.

Anti-social behaviour is not only a blight on Rossmere but across the whole town, so let's work together and see if we can change things.

Christopher Groves (Conservative Party)

This year your Council Tax was frozen by Conservatives and Independents working together for the better of the town.

Vote Conservative so that you have a local voice for your area and together we can work directly with Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor, for a better Hartlepool going forward.

The choice is clear in this election, only you can vote for positive change for your area on Thursday 6th May - Vote Conservatives.

Graham Harrison (Veterans and People's Party)

I have lived in the Rossmere ward for over 20 years. If elected, my aim will be to get pavements and roads repaired and made safe, to have waste and dog bins installed in the area and to make sure bins are emptied regularly.

I will be looking at the other issues that need dealing with such as anti-social behaviour and traffic and generally striving to make our area a much safer and happier place for us all to live.

I will also be working with other councillors across the ward and helping with all other issues and problems that need dealing with.

Jill Herring (Reform UK)

I have worked for 24 years in administration for central government in London.

More recently I worked for Southborough Town Council in the Borough of Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

I believe that my experience means I will quickly grasp the work of a local councillor very effectively, putting residents first and continuing the positive work our council has done since Labour lost control in 2019.

I strongly support life outside the EU and look forward to bringing a new, fresh perspective to the council which will take Hartlepool forward as we come through the Covid pandemic and bringing about a positive direction for our town and our residents.

Scott Kenny (Reform UK)

I’m a local lad born and bred and want to help the people of Hartlepool have a say and be heard!

Reform is needed to make our lives fairer and give us better opportunities and there needs to be a proper debate on reforming the council tax system.

That's why our Reform UK Councillor voted to freeze your Council Tax this year. Only Reform UK can be part of the positive future that Hartlepool and Rossmere deserves.

Vivienne Neville (Liberal Democrat)

I was brought up in Hartlepool and spent many of my teenage evenings in Rossmere youth centre.

I've predominantly worked as a teacher and a small business owner, and I have entrepreneurial experience, skills and ideas.

The main areas of work in Rossmere will be towards anti-social behaviour, continuing development and protection of Rossmere Park, and further policing in the ward.

In conversation with residents I will be looking for effective and relevant ways to solve problems the community are concerned about.

I will invest in people across the ward, and work hard to bring change where needed, and residents concerns will be the top priority.

Michael Noppen (Liberal Democrat)

I recently retired from the Power Station, and live in Seaton Carew.

As an electrical engineer, I initially worked for British Steel on Teesside, then worked around the UK, but was delighted to return to the North East.

Although not previously an activist, I have always been attracted to Liberal policies, with an emphasis on local organisations and tackling local problems by working collectively.

Recognising the range of problems is more difficult, but is more helpful than pushing for headline policies, which are intended to grab attention and get publicity. I do not claim to have ready-made answers, but I am always willing to help develop one.

Tony Richardson (Veterans and People's Party)

I am a 68-year-old father of four children, with two grandchildren, and have lived in the Rossmere ward all my life, in fact I live in the house where I was born.

I have served as a Ward Councillor for the last three year and hope to continue to do this as an elected member representing the Veterans’ and People’s Party.

I will always serve the people, strive for an increase in police, seek more activities for the youth, who are our future, and keep people safe in our areas.

I will not promise things I can’t deliver, and I am always on the other end of the phone.

Billy Yull (Reform UK)

I am married and have four daughters and seven grandchildren.

Over the years I have applied my imaginative and innovative skills to support various groups and individuals.

In 1999 I put together a project and wrote the business plan that raised approximately 1.5 million to save the old Carnegie Library on The Headland.

I am very passionate and work tirelessly with imagination, innovation and determination.

I would like to help continue the positive future of Hartlepool for residents, putting jobs, investment and innovation at the forefront.

