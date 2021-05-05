All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing in the elections to gain a seat on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Here's what the 12 candidates standing in the Manor House ward had to say on why you should vote for them.

James Ashton (Conservative Party)

This year your Council Tax was frozen by Conservatives and Independents working together for the better of the town.

Vote Conservative so that you have a local voice for your area and together we can work directly with Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor, for a better Hartlepool going forward.

The choice is clear in this election, only you can vote for positive change for your area on Thursday 6th May - Vote Conservatives.

Ben Clayton (Labour Party)

I am a director of a small business, senior project manager and previously a volunteer with an animal charity based in Hartlepool.

I am passionate about our town and its people and I am hoping to give back to the community that has supported me throughout my life.

I want to ensure that residents are listened to and that we act on their concerns.

Above all I want to ensure that Manor House has hard working and decent councillors who will stand up for local people. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Kathy Dales (Independent)

I am not a politician and I’m not political but I am a people person, Hartlepool is my passion.

I am an independent but will work alongside everyone for the best of the community and town. Some issues are that there’s nothing for the younger generation to do, we need to address this, along with keeping the streets clean and safe and building up communities.

We need jobs for the town and to address anti-social behaviour, amongst other things. I will strive for a better community and town if elected. I like to speak my mind and believe in being forthright. My pet hate is fly-tipping and dog fouling.

Pam Hargreaves (Labour Party)

I have a track record of delivering for residents in our town, leading the bid to secure £90million of investment in our schools, implementing the future jobs fund that saw hundreds of local residents get work and securing vital road safety initiatives.

I own and run my own Hartlepool based business, as well as being chair of local charity Hartlepool Families First.

I want to bring my experience and expertise to get a better deal for Manor House residents. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Richy Horsley (Veterans' and People's Party)

I am 56 years old and married with children and grandchildren.

I was born and bred in Moffat Road, have lived in Hartlepool all my life and am an author of several books and a former amateur boxer and trainer.

Boxing changed my life for the better, but whatever your sport, regular exercise has a positive impact on mental health and boosts your confidence and self-esteem and gives you focus.

If elected, I will be looking to create new opportunities and space for the youth of Hartlepool to reduce anti-social behaviour. Let's encourage the youngsters to get involved with sports and channel their energy in a positive way.

Jaime Horton (Independent)

I may have only lived in the area for four years with my twin boys but it feels like home.

I am very passionate about helping to keep the area free from littler, and providing activities for young children and teenagers.

I have run youth clubs across the ward and am the secretary of Friends of Rossmere Park.

If elected my ethos will remain the same, to help residents with their issues, build community spirit and be their voice.

If elected I will remain independent and stand side by side with everyone for the good of the community, making it safer, cleaner, and somewhere to be proud of living.

Donna Hotham (Independent)

I'm passionate about the community, the heart, of Hartlepool.

My voice is and will always be to speak up for my neighbours. I will stand up for the good of our community.

We have lived in the same house on the Manor for 30 years this year, the same time we have been married. I have campaigned and attended numerous meetings regarding the Hartlepool hospital to return to all functioning services.

I'm not a stranger to attending ward forum meetings and voicing concerns. I will do my best for the community of Manor House ward and Hartlepool as a whole.

Linda Parker (Reform UK)

I used to run the Hartlepool Bereavement Service, until it closed down due to a lack of funding.

Austerity has hit hard on our residents and the services we need, I want to fight for a better quality of life for Manor House residents.

We need to make our streets safer and I want to work with Cleveland Police to this end. I am standing for Reform UK because I want to work cross party to achieve the best outcomes for our town. Let’s work together and build a positive future for our town that puts the needs of residents first.

Trevor Rogan (Reform UK)

I was a former Labour Councillor, many years ago. Today I don’t recognise the Labour Party, it no longer stands up for ordinary working people and instead spends more time doing all it can to argue amongst itself.

Reform has been working alongside independent councillors to try to bring about much needed positive change in Hartlepool. We have delivered plans to build more social and affordable housing than before, and we’re excited about the investment we’ve worked hard to achieve in the last two years.

We want to see realistic policies and manage within the budget, put residents' wishes first and not party politics.

Jean Thomson (Veterans' and People's Party)

I am a 62-year-old married mum of two grown up children who have given me three lovely grandchildren.

I have lived in Hartlepool all my life and am resident in the Manor House ward.

If elected, I will promote and encourage residents to develop a strong, caring local community who are willing and able to help themselves and each other.

I will collect the opinions of local residents of all ages on all topics, enabling the people’s voice to determine how Manor House will grow and flourish, working towards achieving our long-term goal of living in a thriving vibrant community.

Steve Wallace (Labour Party)

My career has spanned the public, voluntary and private sectors; I know how organisations work and how to get results.

This is what Manor House residents need, results - a cleaner, greener and safer community for all residents.

As a local business owner here in the town I understand the value of investment, jobs and services, which is what I will bring to the Manor House ward if I am elected on May 6th. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Stephen Wright (Reform UK)

I am born and bred in Hartlepool, moved to the brand new Rift House estate when I was 7 years old. Shortly after I left school to join the Army, first in the junior leaders regiment based at Bovington.

Reform UK has worked with councillors of many different parties in order to attract investment, build more social housing and make Hartlepool a place to be proud of.

There’s lots more we know we can do, and that’s why this year we’re asking for your support to keep the exciting plans for the future of our town going rather than take a step back to the days of Labour Party dominance.

