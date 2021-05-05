All the candidates are being given the opportunity to tell readers why they are standing in the elections to gain a seat on Hartlepool Borough Council.

Here's what the 11 candidates standing in the Foggy Furze ward had to say on why you should vote for them.

Rachael Budd (Independent)

Left to right, candidates in the Victoria ward who submitted pictures to us. Top row, Ian Griffiths, Helen Howson, Tony Mann and Claire Martin. Bottom row, Amanda Napper, Karen Oliver, Carl Richardson and Steve Robinson.

I am standing as an Independent councillor candidate for Victoria Ward. I am passionate about local businesses and helping them succeed.

I am also determined to make the neighbourhood safe and clean for our children and grandchildren to be able to play in a safe environment without risk of seeing drugs or violence as an everyday occurrence.

I promise you I will help target dog fouling/fly-tipping, irresponsible landlords and anti-social behaviour. If elected I will hold a drop-in hub every second week for residents to come and meet me and to discuss their concerns.

Ian Griffiths (Hartlepool Independent Union)

I own The Printers on Murray Street, and I am standing for the Independent Union as I am impressed with how they have managed to start turning the town around so quickly.

With a wide range of business, charity and advisory experience spanning 31 years, I’m well known for getting jobs done. I am resourceful and well connected, to help me achieve this.

You have three votes in these elections. Please choose me for one of your votes and give me the opportunity to show what a ”listening” and “effective” councillor, with a good track record, can do for you.”

Helen Howson (Labour Party)

As your Victoria ward councillor I have worked hard, attending residents' meetings, ward surgeries and other meetings all year round to give residents a strong voice in the council.

As someone who has worked in the housing, private and social welfare sector I am an effective advocate for those in need. I believe that residents are the boss and it is our duty to act on their concerns and fight for them.

This is what I will do if you re-elect me this year. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Dennis Loynes (Conservative Party)

This year your Council Tax was frozen by Conservatives and Independents working together for the better of the town.

Vote Conservative so that you have a local voice for your area and together we can work directly with Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor, for a better Hartlepool going forward.

The choice is clear in this election, only you can vote for positive change for your area on Thursday 6th May - Vote Conservatives.

Tony Mann (Independent)

I am Tony Mann and along with Rachael Budd, we are standing as independent candidates in the Victoria ward.

We both have proven track records within both the local community and the town as a whole.

If elected we would strive to make our streets safer, cleaner and look towards attracting business to bring much needed jobs and investment to our wonderful town.

Claire Martin (Heritage Party)

My family and I moved to Victoria ward in 2007 and I have been an active and visible member of this unique community ever since.

As a councillor I would represent residents and give them a voice in the future of the ward and wider community. I understand I will need to earn their trust and respect, and rightly so.

I would work with our local council and service providers to ensure issues are acknowledged and residents get the answers they deserve.

Victoria residents are proud of their area, and only want the best person for the role. I believe I am that 'best' person.

Amanda Napper (Veterans and People's Party)

I am a 52-year-old married mum of three children living on the boundary of Victoria Ward, which I hope to represent following the elections on 6th May.

I have a degree in civil engineering and in recent years have been homeschooling my daughter who has autism.

I am standing for election because I am sick of watching, with despair, how poverty and crime is eroding away our community spirit and pride due to the lack of effective action.

I want integrity and respect brought back to our streets with better living standards and prospects for all, regardless of your social background or gender.

Karen Oliver (Labour Party)

As a retired senior officer of the council, who instinctively understands how the local authority works, and with 30 years’ experience under my belt, I know what it takes to get services and investment into the Victoria ward.

I am standing for council because I want to support residents in dealing with the challenges they face every day quickly and efficiently.

I am hard working, experienced and will stop at nothing to improve our area for everyone. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Carl Richardson (Labour Party)

I have served the residents of the Victoria ward and our town for many years and I am committed to improving the lives of local people.

As a committed trade unionist, socialist and former shop worker, I have devoted my life to fighting for workers’ rights. I am a strong advocate for the residents of Victoria ward and regularly attending residents' meetings.

I am active all year round and not just at election time. Read Labour’s plan for Hartlepool at www.HartlepoolLabourPlan.co.uk.

Steve Robinson (Independent)

I am Steve Robinson. I was born in Durham, but now live in Hartlepool with my Hartlepudlian wife Jo.

For the past 15 years I have worked in an alternative educational setting with some of the most challenging and complex young people in County Durham.

I am standing as a prospective independent candidate without any affiliation to any party or group within the council.

I will support those projects that will benefit the town, but also the Victoria ward.

I am passionate about giving young people the best possible chances for their training, education, employment and life chances.

David Sharpe (Socialist Labour Party)

Victoria ward has had the same representation for far too long.

With declining housing, untidy streets and abandoned buildings it’s time to elect a representative who will make a real difference.

The area has elected the same faces for far too long and we need a fresh start from the broken promises of the past.

Private landlords are allowed to get away with placing bad tenants while the ward that houses our Civic Centre stands by and watches our area decline.

Victoria ward is not just a main corridor to the town but also a home to many decent families who deserve better.

