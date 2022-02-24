More foster carers needed in Hartlepool as figures reveal number of children in care

A total of 346 children were in the council’s care at the end of 2020/2021, which reduced to 332 in the first quarter of 2021/22 and dropped to 313 as of September 30, 2021.

However council officers noted they still do not have enough foster carers to meet demands, and in particular need carers for sibling groups and to look after older children.

Jane Young, council assistant director for children’s and families, said: “We still need to increase that resource if we’re able to ensure that we’ve got sufficient and we’ve got good matching.

More foster carers are needed in Hartlepool.

“We still haven’t cracked that very difficult group of foster carers and contained providers doing sibling groups and our older young people.”

She made the comments as part of a fostering update at the latest children’s services committee meeting last week.

Cllr Jim Lindridge, committee chair, stressed the importance of all young people getting the support they need.

He said: “People need to realise, children are just children, no matter where they’re living, it doesn’t matter whether they’re in a one bedroom flat or a five bedroom mansion, they all should be treated equally.

“They’re entitled to that safeguarding and they shouldn’t be criminalised just because they don’t live in what people would call a ‘normal’ home.

“I think the one thing they need is an extra bit of love and attention, you give them that and most young people thrive.”

Council reports noted at last count they had 162 foster carers in Hartlepool, one more than the previous quarter this year, who provide placements for 196 young people.

However despite this there has been an “increased need for externally provided placements”, and officers and councillors both noted that finding places for young people within Hartlepool would reduce costs.

Cllr Moss Boddy said: “Not only would it be better for kids, which is the most important consideration, but it would also be financially better.”

Officers added a “constant recruitment campaign” is in place, and councillors praised the “very, very good calibre” of foster carers already in Hartlepool

Anyone interested in fostering should contact the council fostering and adoption team at [email protected] or on 01429 405588.

