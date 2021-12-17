More parking charges and less lollipop patrols - how Hartlepool council aims to balance the books

The £2.6million savings proposals were approved by majority vote at a Hartlepool Borough Council meeting on Thursday to ensure a balanced budget for 2022-23.

A core council tax rise of 1.9%, along with a 3% increase in the adult social care precept, had already been approved.

Cllr Shane Moore, council leader, shared concerns over cuts but said “they have simply no choice” due to a shortage of national funding over recent years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Car parking charges are to be introduced throughout the year at Seaton Carew.

Cllr Sue Little raised concerns over plans to increase charges “200%” for residential parking permit zones, with proposed bands £15 for the first permit, £25 for the second and £40 for any more.

She said: “That’s a lot of money for families who have been struggling for the last nearly 20 months now due to Covid.”

Current prices are £5 for the first, £10 for the second, £20 for a third and £30 for further permits, which reports stated were “very low” compared to other councils regionally, and the increase could save £25,000.

The budget will see increased parking charges in Seaton Carew, which will be applied all year, instead of the current April to October seasonal charges, estimated to save £75,000.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Shane Moore.

New price points will be £1.50 for two hours, £2 for two to four hours and £4 for all day, up from £1, £1.50 and £2 respectively.

The budget also includes reducing the number of school crossing patrols offered from 28 to 19, saving £32,000.

A council report said it was a “difficult exercise” however there were “nine sites they could potentially lose”, although for academy sites impacted a “buy back” service is to be offered.

As part of the budget, garden waste collections will move permanently to a four weekly rota, and run for one month less a year, saving £100,000.

When brown bin collections resumed in April 2021, council chiefs said this would take place every four weeks initially, instead of the usual two, due to Covid-19 pressures.