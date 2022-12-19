More than 80% of surveyed patients oppose closure of town's Hartfields Medical Centre
More than four out of five patients who use a Hartlepool medical centre threatened with closure would be "concerned" if it was forced to permanently shut its doors, a new survey shows.
Hartfields Medical Centre, at Bishop Cuthbert, in Hartlepool, reopened to patients in January after previously being temporarily shut from mid-March 2020 due to Covid-19.
Operator McKenzie Group Practice is still looking at potentially applying to health chiefs to permanently close it and consolidate services at its other sites.
A second stage of public engagement on the site’s future took place over an eight-week period ending in July, with 1,337 responses received to the survey.
A total of 541 individuals, around 40% of all respondents, identified themselves as normally accessing Hartfields.
Of the 541 identified patients, 444 – or 82% – said they would be “concerned” about any closure while 423 – or 78% - felt it would have “significant or very significant impact”.
Worries expressed were around appointment availability, travel time and cost and increased difficulties contacting practices.
The information was presented to the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council audit and governance committee with councillors echoing concerns around a potential closure.
Councillor Rachel Creevy said: “It does seem that the practice are hell-bent on doing this, it appears that way.
“Residents have identified lots of reasons why they’re concerned about this change, including that people are struggling to get doctors appointments at the moment and struggling to get through on the phone”.
Dr Nick Timlin, a GP at McKenzie Group Practice, stressed “there is no decision made” and partners will consider the next steps in the near future.
He said: “If you said to me now, what do you think the best thing to do is, I would say I don’t know, I couldn’t give you a definite yes or no.”
Karen Hawkins, director of place for Hartlepool on the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, reiterated any closure application would have to go before health chiefs for approval.
She said: “It’s not a decision of a practice to determine whether they can close or not.
“That is a decision of commissioners and that would be following vast engagement and consultation if that was to be the case.”