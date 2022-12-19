Operator McKenzie Group Practice is still looking at potentially applying to health chiefs to permanently close it and consolidate services at its other sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A second stage of public engagement on the site’s future took place over an eight-week period ending in July, with 1,337 responses received to the survey.

Hartfields Medical Centre, on Hartlepool's Bishop Cuthbert estate, is threatened with closure.

A total of 541 individuals, around 40% of all respondents, identified themselves as normally accessing Hartfields.

Of the 541 identified patients, 444 – or 82% – said they would be “concerned” about any closure while 423 – or 78% - felt it would have “significant or very significant impact”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worries expressed were around appointment availability, travel time and cost and increased difficulties contacting practices.

The information was presented to the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council audit and governance committee with councillors echoing concerns around a potential closure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Rachel Creevy said: “It does seem that the practice are hell-bent on doing this, it appears that way.

“Residents have identified lots of reasons why they’re concerned about this change, including that people are struggling to get doctors appointments at the moment and struggling to get through on the phone”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Nick Timlin, a GP at McKenzie Group Practice, stressed “there is no decision made” and partners will consider the next steps in the near future.

He said: “If you said to me now, what do you think the best thing to do is, I would say I don’t know, I couldn’t give you a definite yes or no.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Hawkins, director of place for Hartlepool on the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board, reiterated any closure application would have to go before health chiefs for approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s not a decision of a practice to determine whether they can close or not.