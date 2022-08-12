MP backs £16.5million Government funding bid to help 'level-up' Hartlepool

Borough Council chiefs confirmed earlier this month they had submitted an application for the money from round two of the Levelling Up Fund to help redevelop the town centre.
At the heart of the plans is the proposed creation of a production village in the Church Street area, which is intended to be a catalyst for Hartlepool’s growing screen industries sector.
This has been led to date by the creation of the Northern Film and TV Studios off Lynn Street, while the funding bid also includes the creation of a new urban park or square to help attract investment.
Conservative Jill Mortimer, the town’s MP, has sent a letter of support backing the bid, praising the many benefits it would bring.
In the letter, she stated the cornerstones of the application are “accelerating skills development in a growing area of the economy, and prioritising education, employment and skills”.
She adds: “A production village will attract commercial visitors and tourists alike, revitalising our hospitality and retail sectors.
“It will be a driver of economic growth, employment and hope for the people of Hartlepool, who have been forgotten for far too long.
She added she believes it will help keep the “best and brightest” here in Hartlepool, and improve the “outlook and quality of life for residents”.
The council also bid for funds from the first round of the Levelling Up Fund in 2021, and leaders were “hugely disappointed” in October 2021 when their £20million bid was rejected.
In the weeks following, a row broke out after Mrs Mortimer, speaking on BBC1’s Politics North programme, said the initial application was “cobbled together”.