MP demands answers on mental health
Easington MP Grahame Morris has demanded answers in Parliament on support for people with mental health issues.
The MP wrote to the Secretary of State for the Home Department asking how much time is allocated to police officers for continuing professional development in mental health training.
Nick Hurd, a Minister of State in the Home Department, replied: The College of Policing sets the standards for training and professional development for police forces in England and Wales.
“Initial training, which all new recruits must complete to the required standards, includes a specific module on awareness of the powers and policies related to mental health issues, recognising signs and symptoms and understanding the police role.
“The subject is also integrated throughout the rest of the programme.
“Subsequent professional development for serving police officers is the responsibility of Chief Constables and Police and Crime Commissioners and information on training undertaken by officers is not held centrally by the Home Office.”
Mr Morris also asked what discussions there had been between Mr Hurd’s department and the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care on improving access to mental health services in order to reduce the number of mental health-related incidents attended to by the police.
Mr Hurd replied: “There are regular discussions between the Home Office and the Department for Health and Social Care on policing and mental health issues.
“In January, the Government announced an additional £2.3billion by 2023/24 to enhance mental health services, and to relieve some of the pressures on the police, as set out in the NHS Long Term Plan.”