The application from Ian Kinnersley stated the move would create two full-time jobs and one part-time role at the store which would offer “retail of vintage and decorative antiques”.

A report from council senior planning officer Jane Tindall has confirmed the proposals have been given the go-ahead.

She wrote: “The proposed use as an antique business is considered acceptable use in this village as it is likely to be quite a sedate use and not likely to give rise to significant traffic movements, etc.”

The two storey building in the Greatham Conservation Area dates back to 1883, but has stood empty for “at least four years” and been “unused for an unknown period before that”.

During the time it has been vacant the site has suffered from “a pigeon and vermin infestation”, which has since been addressed by the current owner, according to planning documents.

A response to the application from Greatham Parish Council said it welcomed the plans “on the basis it is attracting much needed business to the village”.

As part of the approval, a condition states the site shall “be used solely as a retail unit for the sale of vintage and decorative antiques” and is not permitted to be used as any other type of shop.