Mucky pet owners flinging dog dirt in Hartlepool gardens - residents urged to provide 'intelligence' on offenders
Mucky pet owners who fling dog dirt into hedges and lawns have been plaguing Hartlepool gardeners – and town leaders say its time to fight back.
Hartlepool folk have been urged to turn intelligence officers for the council and dob in dog foul menaces as part of a new crackdown.
Dog owners who do not clear up after their pets – or breach banning zone orders or dogs on leads orders – can be hit with a £100 fine.
Councillors have approved a £25 reduction for those who pay up within 14 days of a “public space protection order fine”, but urged people to come forward with “intelligence” over offences being committed.
Fixed penalty notices will also be handed out to dog owners who pick up waste and do not dispose of the bags properly, and councillors at a neighbourhood services committee noted residents had raised such complaints with them.
Coun Marjorie James said: “People are picking up and then choosing to dispose inappropriately of the bag which is now containing the waste, I regularly get complaints from residents where it’s thrown in their privet hedge or chucked in the middle of their lawn.
“I don’t understand why somebody would pick up but then not dispose properly.”
Council officers urged residents to come forward with information if they suspect people guilty of committing such offences.
Tony Hanson, council assistant director for environment and neighbourhood services, said: “The majority of people who have dogs tend to be creatures of habit. What we rely on is the public to come forward with relevant intelligence around who those people are.
“From that we can then ensure civil enforcement officers will be in attendance at the right time.”
Councillors unanimously backed reducing fines from £100 to £75 if they are paid within the first 14 days of the notice being served.
Council chiefs said the new plan would still act as a deterrent, while encouraging payment and reducing the number of challenges.
New orders were formally adopted in May this year, adding to several existing orders already in place.