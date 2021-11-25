Multi-million-pound redevelopment of Hartlepool now at 'critical stage'

In June it was revealed that Hartlepool’s application for the cash from the Government’s £3.6billion Towns Deal fund had been approved.

Development proposals earmarked to benefit from the funds include the re-imagining of Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, transforming the Wesley Chapel, and improving connections between the Marina, railway station and town centre.

They also included developing health and social care and engineering academies in Hartlepool.

From left, council leader Shane Moore, Government minister Robert Jenrick, town MP Jill Mortimer and council managing director Denise McGuckin.

A progress update is to go before Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth and regeneration committee on Tuesday with work now underway on “stage two” of the programme development.

A report from council assistant director for development and growth Beverley Bearne notes how they are working with partners on the Town Deal Board as they look to put business cases in place by June 2022.

In her report, she said: “It is important to note that the development of the business cases between now and June 2022 is a critical stage in the programme.

“A significant amount of work is still to take place to determine the viability and deliverability of each of the proposed schemes.”

The Victoria Road entrance at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

Work to be undertaken will include developing options appraisals and project management plans along with further evidence gathering and assessments.

Project management groups will also be tasked to ensure the projects comply with the priorities of sustainability and net zero, inclusion and diversity, tackling inequality, social value and community wealth building.

The report noted following the approval of the Town Investment Plan, heads of terms were offered and agreed in June, outlining the funding breakdown.

It states there is £13.86million allocated for re-imagining Middleton Grange Shopping centre, £6.2million for Waterfront connectivity plans and £2.25million for the civil engineering academy.

There is also £1.4million for the Wesley Chapel plans and £1.25million for the health and social care academy.