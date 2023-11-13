Concerns over gas-like smells have prompted a “larger than usual” number of calls.

Northern Gas Networks, which delivers gas and owns gas pipes, has been receiving calls from Billingham and Wynyard since late last month.

Operations manager Paul Meadley said: "The calls are to report a smell that people are concerned is natural gas.

“The safety of our customers is our priority and our rapid response engineers are investigating each and every report and as of yet we have not found any evidence of an issue on the gas network that could have caused this. We do get incidents like this from time to time.

Gas-like smells have been reported in Billingham and Wynyard.

“In the past, we have traced it to things like factory discharges, aviation fuel, smells from docks activity, and many other reasons. We continue to work with the local Environmental Agency and local authorities to establish the source of the smell.”