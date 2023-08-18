Proposals have been given the go-ahead by Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert 34a and 34b Catcote Road into one shop.

The submission from Euro Property Management outlined how the dividing wall would be removed to create a single shop with a total floor area of around 2,600ft square”.

Meanwhile a licensing application has also been submitted by Heron Foods which states it will be operating the new Catcote Road unit and be “selling frozen and convenience store goods”.

34a and 34b in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, where a new Heron store is to open. Pic via Google Maps.

Those proposals are seeking to gain permission for the store to be able to sell alcohol between the hours of 7am and 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 8am until 8pm on Sundays, in line with the planned opening times.

Documents add the store will have thorough CCTV provision, operate a challenge 25 policy and display notices requesting the public leave the premises quietly to ensure they comply with licensing objectives.

Planning documents state the new retail store will create five full-time jobs and the same number of part-time roles.

Work on the site will include the replacement of the existing door to 34b with solid glazing to match the existing appearance, along with the installation of a double sliding entrance door at 34a.