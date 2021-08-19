Nearly 30 jobs planned in new care home scheme on edge of Hartlepool

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert the house at The Grove, in Dalton Piercy, into a care home.

The move would see the six bedroom house become a care home while a new single storey building would be built to educate the young people living at the site.

Submitted by Jonathan Halfpenny, from The Witherslack Group, proposals say the development would create 28 jobs, including 22 for care staff, a full time therapist, and five teaching staff.

A planning statement from Cushman and Wakefield, on behalf of the applicant, outlines how the proposals have “clear benefits” for young people with special educational needs in the area.

It said: “The care home will provide accommodation for up to five young people with special educational needs who are unable to thrive within a mainstream environment.

“This facility is designed for a specialist client group who need a peaceful, quiet location.

“The proposals will deliver a crucial social and educational facility providing greater educational choice and a high level of care.”

The care home off Dalton Piercy Road would be staffed 24 hours a day by experienced staff, and open 52 weeks a year, according to the plans.

The school element of the proposals will run 38 weeks of the year and will be for young people living at the site only.

The Witherslack Group operates specialist schools, children’s homes, and vocational training centres across the country, and now provides care and education for over 1,150 young people.