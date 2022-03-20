Nearly 80 per cent back plans to change Hartlepool's local election cycle

Hartlepool Borough Council has carried out a consultation considering whether it should move to holding “whole council” elections every four years or continue with the current “elections by thirds” system.

A full council meeting in December unanimously backed carrying out engagement over the possible change, which would take place from 2024.

Under the current system, one third of all councillors are elected each year for three years, meaning one member is voted in for each of the town’s 12 wards at each poll.

Hartlepool Borough Council's 2021 local election count.

In the fourth year of the cycle, no council election is held.

The move to “whole council” elections would see all 36 councillors face the voters at the same time once every four years.

The council meeting, scheduled for Thursday, March 24, will consider the results of the consultation.

A council report ahead of the meeting outlines how consultation took place between December 2021 and last month with residents through parish councils, councillors, social media and more.

An online consultation page on the issue was also available, featuring a poll which 107 people completed, with 80 saying “yes” to the election change.

Council consultation information stated that such a new system would saving “approximately £40,000 per year over the four-year cycle”.

Benefits of the current system, according to the consultation page, include new councillors being able to be elected more frequently and that residents are familiar with the arrangements.