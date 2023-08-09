News you can trust since 1877
Neighbours oppose plans to reopen Hartlepool children's home

Concerns have been raised over plans for two new children's homes in Hartlepool.
By Nic Marko
Published 9th Aug 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the change of use of the Star Centre, in Flint Walk, Throston.

The application states the building was “originally developed as a children’s home before being used by staff as office space”.

The latest plans, submitted by council officers, state there now is a need to use the site as children’s homes “to prevent looked after children having to be sent out of the Hartlepool area for accommodation and care”.

The Star Centre, in Flint Walk, Hartlepool, could become two adjoining children's homes. Pic via Google Maps.The Star Centre, in Flint Walk, Hartlepool, could become two adjoining children's homes. Pic via Google Maps.
Most Popular

The proposals would see two separate units created housing three children in total, one with two bedrooms and the other with one, to help accommodate a “range of age groups and needs amongst looked after children”.

Each site would also feature staff bedrooms, bathrooms, office space, a lounge, a kitchen and dining facilities.

However 11 objections have been submitted from nearby residents raising concerns the development would lead to an increase in antisocial behaviour, crime, noise, parking issues and that the “unsuitable location” is surrounded by elderly residents.

The application is to go before the latest meeting of the council’s planning committee on Wednesday, August 16, with a report from officers recommending it is approved.

It said: “It is considered that the principle of the proposed change of use is acceptable.

“It is considered that the proposal would not give rise to adverse impacts upon the visual amenity, neighbour amenity, highway safety or any other planning matter including safety and security.”

