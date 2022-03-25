New 20mph zone and traffic calming approved for West Park area of Hartlepool

The proposals, which were developed following consultation, aim to improve road safety and reduce speeding in the West Park area.

This includes a 20mph speed limit being implemented on all roads leading off West Park and Egerton Road.

In addition, two pinch points which narrow the road and slow down traffic, are to be constructed on Valley Drive, with one north of the junction with Carisbrooke Road and the other north of Hardwick Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junction of West Park, Egerton Road and Valley Drive, Hartlepool.

Two electronic speed signs will also be installed along Valley Drive.

The proposals were presented to councillors for decision following local consultation, with the majority of people taking part in surveys showing support for the 20mph speed limit and traffic calming measures.

A number of comments were also submitted to the council labelling the scheme as a “waste of council funds”, as well as raising concerns about noise, congestion and the effectiveness of a 20mph speed limit without enforcement.

At a meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Services Committee on Thursday, March 24, councillors approved the proposals and said they would make a difference in the area.

Junction of West Park, Egerton Road and Valley Drive, Hartlepool.

Councillor Rob Cook said 20mph proposals had been brought in elsewhere in Hartlepool and had helped to slow down traffic.

Cllr Cook went on to say: “I think the principle is a very good idea and it should be implemented on the majority of estates in the town.”

Councillor Brenda Harrison said she would “support anything that makes our roads safer”.

And councillor Cameron Stokell, chair of the Neighbourhood Services Committee, also gave local insight as a representative for the Rural West ward, where the traffic proposals are planned.

Cllr Stokell told the meeting: “When I have spoken about this with the residents’ association and other people they have been supportive of the idea, especially the reduced speed limit.

“As Cllr Cook rightly said, even if people are going over 20mph and not going over 30mph, it’s the principle that’s good.”

According to a report prepared for councillors, the estimated cost of the scheme, a total of £30,000, will be funded from an existing highways budget.