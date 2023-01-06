New bid to build dozens of 'high quality' houses on edge of Hartlepool

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the development over 5.93 hectares of undeveloped agricultural land in Wynyard, south of the A689.

The application from Wynyard Homes states it wants to provide 51 new three and four-bedroomed properties at the site, 32 of which would be bungalows.

It comes after Wynyard was designated as a Garden Village by the Government in January 2020, giving it access to funding to fast-track developments including a new community of up to 6,800 new homes.

Dozens of "high quality" new homes could be built on the edge of Hartlepool.

A planning statement from Lichfields, in support of the latest application, said the proposal aims to deliver a development which is a “high-quality place to live”.

It said: “The development would provide a significant range of benefits including social, environmental and economic.

“The occupants would benefit from high levels of comfort and spacious dwellings with the bungalows in particular benefitting from a large plot.

“There would be significant diversity across the site which ensures the development has a strong character and has an interesting streetscape.”

The properties would be accessed via Stoney Wood Drive which provides access to the Dere Street Homes and Cameron Hall developments to the east and south.

In terms of design, the site would also form part of a wider scheme that includes a residential development of 143 properties proposed by Robertson Homes.

According to the proposals, affordable housing would be provided “through an off-site financial contribution”.

