New bid to improve 'at risk' Hartlepool conservation areas

Both Headland and Seaton Carew conservation areas are considered to be “at risk” according to Historic England’s annual survey with “traditional details eroded over years of minor alterations”.

However council chiefs have drawn up a Hartlepool coastal conservation area management plan which aims to work with partners to “unlock the potential” of “key sites”.

The strategy will focus on both areas and look to create “routes of engagement” so residents can enjoy the sites and draw up plans to potentially attract future funding.

The Headland is one of two Hartlepool conservation areas supposedly "at risk", according to

A report from Gemma Ptak, council assistant director preventative and community based services, states they will engage with the community as part of the plans to promote heritage.

She said: “By doing this it is hoped that this will generate a better understanding of the heritage, and provide opportunities for people to learn new skills whilst sharing a common interest which will contribute to improved wellbeing.

“Building up such capacity within the community has the potential to create champions who will support conservation and enhancement of their local areas.

“This work will support the management and enhancement of the environment in both places.”

It is proposed steering groups will be developed to oversee the projects, which would be made up from representatives including key buildings owners, residents and businesses.