New bid to tackle Hartlepool's 'grot spots'
Council chiefs are to write to government ministers and Hartlepool's MP calling for more powers to help tackle “eyesore” derelict buildings and “grot spots”.
The move was unanimously supported by councillors at the latest Hartlepool full council meeting.
Council leader Councillor Shane Moore, who raised the motion, said local authorities need to be given more powers to take control of derelict buildings and sites which “ruin communities and stifle economic growth”.
Speaking at the meeting, the independent union representative noted councils often get the blame for such sites, even though many are owned by private organisations.
He said: “It is something that affects pretty much every ward in the town.
“The public often feel that the council can and should do something to get that land redeveloped and we all know we can’t unfortunately and the law is stacked against us.
“We need to do something and I would really urge that we take this debate to Parliament because something has to be done.
"It cannot be done at a local level, it must be done at a national level.”
The motion initially called for the council to write to Hartlepool Conservative MP Jill Mortimer.
But councillors added it should also be addressed to the relevant Government minister.
Labour Group leader Cllr Brenda Harrison added: “We all have our grot spots in our various wards and areas.
“It is a blight on the town and it is a very difficult situation to deal with.”
Cllr Pamela Hargreaves, who seconded the motion, highlighted the Hourglass Pub, in Eaglescliffe Road, as an example of a “complete eyesore” plaguing residents in Manor House ward.
Cllr Leisa Smith, independent representative in Seaton, said they are continuing to fight for the derelict land at the former Longscar Hall site.
Cllr Jonathan Brash referenced the fire-hit former Wesley Chapel, in Victoria Road, which is pencilled in to receive funding as part of Hartlepool’s £25million Town Deal plans.
He stressed they must use “every ounce of leverage” to ensure private companies work with the council to guarantee there is a public benefit if they wish to access such funds.
Previous council meetings have also identified the former Odeon cinema, in Raby Road, as another building of concern.
Council chiefs added they do keep records of derelict sites and progress being made to tackle them, which will be included in the letter they send.