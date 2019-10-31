New bike lockers installed at Hartlepool youth centre as part of drive to increase cycling

Throston Youth Project

Proposals have been given the green light by council planning officers for the lockers to be installed outside Throston Youth Project in Wiltshire Way in Hartlepool.

The facilities will be able to be used by staff working at the centre and any residents using the site.

The plans were submitted earlier this year by Hartlepool Borough Council sustainable travel officer Tony Davison.

They stated each locker is to be accessed via a single front door and would be constructed of coated stainless steel.

Planning documents indicate the bike lockers will include an ‘attractive design’ which is to be designed by the young people who use the youth club.

A response from Cleveland Police noted ‘pedal cycles are vulnerable to theft’ and stressed the importance of secure lockers, also suggesting CCTV coverage.

A report from council planning officer Caitlin Morton confirmed the plans had been approved.

It said: “It is considered that the proposed cycle lockers are of a design and scale that respect the character and appearance of the existing building application site as a whole.

“The application is considered to be acceptable with respect to the above-mentioned relevant material planning considerations and is considered to be in accordance with the relevant policies of the Hartlepool Local Plan.”

Mr Davison recently spoke to area community forums in Hartlepool on plans to increase cycling routes and encourage the method of transport.

He added that work had included the installation of new cycle lockers outside Mill House Leisure Centre, and the new facilities outside Throston Youth Project will be of a similar design.

He said projects such as those providing new cycle lockers are a boost to the town and improve cycling options.