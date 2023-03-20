News you can trust since 1877
New concerns raised over 'putrid' smells in Seaton Carew

Concerns have been raised over "putrid" smells and odours reported by residents in Seaton Carew.

By Nic Marko
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:14 GMT

Councillor Sue Little, Seaton ward representative on Hartlepool Borough Council, said the issue has frequently been raised with her by people living in the area.

The topic was discussed at recent meetings of Hartlepool’s health and wellbeing board and the council’s neighbourhood services committee, where a draft air quality strategy for the borough was tabled.

Cllr Little, speaking at one of the meetings, said: “This is a massive, massive issue in Seaton. It’s absolutely horrendous.

New concerns have been raised about unpleasant smells across Seaton Carew.


“You have to close windows, the other day it was putrid. If you don’t close your doors and windows straight away your house stinks.”

She added she has been speaking with representatives from the Environment Agency, who have previously visited ward surgeries to discuss the issue.

Speaking on the draft air quality strategy, council officers said the plan will be “integral” to their net zero and climate change policies although it does not link to the smells reported in Seaton.

Sylvia Pinkney, council assistant director for regulatory services, said: “Odours do not form part of this strategic document, this strategy relates to measurable air quality parameters.

Councillor Sue Little says "you have to close windows" following the return of "putrid" odours across Seaton Carew.



“We are aware of the problems in Seaton Carew and we are working with the Environment Agency in relation to them.”

Factory work and River Tees dredging have been among the unconfirmed theories for the smells.

While a cause has still to be established, the Environment Agency has previously stressed that the odours are not toxic.

Council officers noted air quality results across the borough are “very good” and are consistently better than objective levels set by Government.

