Councillor Sue Little, Seaton ward representative on Hartlepool Borough Council, said the issue has frequently been raised with her by people living in the area.

The topic was discussed at recent meetings of Hartlepool’s health and wellbeing board and the council’s neighbourhood services committee, where a draft air quality strategy for the borough was tabled.

Cllr Little, speaking at one of the meetings, said: “This is a massive, massive issue in Seaton. It’s absolutely horrendous.

“You have to close windows, the other day it was putrid. If you don’t close your doors and windows straight away your house stinks.”

She added she has been speaking with representatives from the Environment Agency, who have previously visited ward surgeries to discuss the issue.

Speaking on the draft air quality strategy, council officers said the plan will be “integral” to their net zero and climate change policies although it does not link to the smells reported in Seaton.

Sylvia Pinkney, council assistant director for regulatory services, said: “Odours do not form part of this strategic document, this strategy relates to measurable air quality parameters.

“We are aware of the problems in Seaton Carew and we are working with the Environment Agency in relation to them.”

Factory work and River Tees dredging have been among the unconfirmed theories for the smells.

While a cause has still to be established, the Environment Agency has previously stressed that the odours are not toxic.