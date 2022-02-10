New conditions placed on Hartlepool shop accused of selling vapes to pupils

Following this, an 18-year-old council apprentice visited the Duke Street store and test purchased a Geek Bar Pro nicotine delivery device without an age check taking place.

Trading standards officers then attended and found “a number of young children” were trying to buy vapes.

The council licensing sub-committee, following a meeting on Tuesday, ruled the store can keep its licence.

However, a number of new conditions will be imposed.

These include ensuring adequate accessible digital CCTV is in place, incident and sales refusal logs are kept, while regular staff training must occur, covering Challenge 25, with records kept.

The breach of any of the conditions is a criminal offence, punishable by up to six months in prison or unlimited fine.

Abdul Rizwan, manager at Charlie’s, said as a father-of-four himself he is keen to protect young people and has never sold to those underage.

He said: “It’s very hard for me to believe that me or my staff can sell such products to children as young as 13 or 14 years old.

“I’ve been there for the last five years, the shop has a very good reputation, because the shop is concerned with the kids’ health.”

However Rachael Readman, council senior trading standards officer, said when they visited the store in November that lots of children were “congregating” while nearby shops did “not have such crowds”.

She said: “While we were inside the premises lots of children from the age range of around 13 to 16 came into the shop and asked to purchase Geek Bars and cigarettes.

“I am very confident that had we not been at the store numerous underage sales would have taken place in that one evening alone.”

Mr Rizwan said they are aware young people will try and buy items such as cigarettes and alcohol underage, or get adults to do it for them but that this occurs at all shops.

He stressed they always ask if they suspect an adult may be buying for someone underage and that a Challenge 25 policy is in place.

He added: “When the kids come, right from the start we tell them don’t try anything. We were already strict, but now we’re even more strict.

“We are really more careful now, because this is my only source of living, I don’t want to lose that.”

He added they are looking to provide CCTV outside the store,

Clare Lawton, from Cleveland Police, added they also recorded numerous reports regarding similar issues at the store, stretching from June until December last year.