New Hartlepool cafe and cake shop planned for Church Street in former tattoo parlour
Plans for a new cake and coffee boutique at a former tattoo parlour in Church Street have been given the green light.
Proposals were submitted earlier this year by Louise Carr from ‘Mrs C’s Patisserie’ to change the use of the site located at the Central Buildings in Church Street, Hartlepool.
The building is currently painted black externally but plans are to paint the external shop front in a ‘vintage pink’.
Council planning officers have now confirmed the proposal has been given full approval via its online planning portal.
The building is currently empty after previously being home to a tattoo parlour, and Mrs Carr is now looking to open a cake and coffee boutique at the site.
The proposals will be in line with the ongoing regeneration of Church Street and Church Square, which has seen millions of pounds of investment.
Hartlepool Borough Council economic regeneration bosses supported the move adding the plans are bringing a building back into use.
A heritage statement on behalf of the applicant states the plans will support ‘the economic vibrancy of the area’.
It said: “The regeneration of Church Street and the surrounding area has been identified as a key priority within the Hartlepool Vision.
“Church Street has struggled to find a role since the relocation of the main retail core to Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and is currently dominated by a large number of vacant premises.
“The area does however offer a number of opportunities to facilitate the economic growth of the area.
“The learning base, student activity and area of expertise of Cleveland College of Art and Design [now The Northern School of Art] in the creative sector provides a potential catalyst for the regeneration of the area.”
The plans state the site will be open from 9am until 6pm Monday to Friday, from 10am until 6pm on Saturdays and 10am until 4pm on Sundays and bank holidays.
It also states two full-time members of staff will be employed.
The building was built in the 19th Century and the ground floor of the property has been used for commercial use for many years, with the last use a tattoo parlour in 2017.