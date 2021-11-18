New Hartlepool care home set to create nearly 30 jobs

Hartlepool Borough Council’s planning committee has given the go-ahead for an application to carry out the conversion at The Grove, in Dalton Piercy.

The move will see the six bedroom house become a care home while a new single storey building will be built on the grounds to educate the young people living at the site.

Applicant Jonathan Halfpenny, from The Witherslack Group, which operates 19 children’s homes across the country, told councillors at the meeting the “peaceful rural location” is ideal for the facility.

He said: “The Grove will be extensively refurbished, internally and externally, to provide a high quality family orientated home environment for up to five young people, and provide 52 week a year care.

“The development proposals represent an opportunity to provide an illustrious facility within Hartlepool.”

Tracy Nicholson, regional manager for care for the North East, added after school the children will be given opportunities to carry out typical hobbies and sporting activities, facilitated by support staff.

She said: “In my experience this type of location has been really beneficial for the outcomes of the children studying and living on site.

“It very much feels like a family home, and it is considered that the proposed care home will provide a valuable facility.”

Councillors on the committee praised the proposals, with Cllr Sue Little stating “it’s an absolutely fantastic idea”.

Cllr Brenda Harrison added: “I think this is another asset to the education that we have for special educational needs in Hartlepool.

“I think the fact that Hartlepool can offer this facility is really good. This is a very welcome asset and the fact it’s in its own grounds makes it safe for them and safe for everyone else.”

The care home off Dalton Piercy Road will be staffed 24 hours a day by experienced staff, with the school element of the proposals running 38 weeks of the year for young people.