New Hartlepool children's home approved despite concerns from residents

Proposals were submitted earlier this year to use the property at 176 Park Road, Hartlepool, as a home for young people in care between the ages of 8 and 18.

Submitted by council children’s services chiefs, plans stated each young person would have their own bedroom and share all other facilities within the house, just as they would in a “traditional family arrangement”.

The proposals were for a “lawful development certificate”, which sought permission to commence using the semi-detached six-bedroom property to provide care for the children.

Hartlepool Civic Centre.

Six objections were lodged over the plans from residents, raising concerns over existing traffic and parking issues being “exacerbated” along with potential noise and antisocial behaviour worries.

However a report from senior council planning officer Stephanie Bell ruled the proposed use would not result in a “material change of use” of the property.

The report said: “Consideration has been taken of the likely impacts of such a use on the amenity of neighbouring occupiers and the general character of the wider area.

“It is therefore recommended that a certificate of lawful development (proposed use) as set out in the application should be granted.”

A planning statement says the site will be operated and managed by the council, which aims to create a “family home” for the four young people living together.