New Hartlepool holiday cottages could boost economy by £350,000

Four more holiday homes could be built at Abbey Hill Cottages, in Dalton Piercy.

Proposals are to go before Hartlepool Borough Council Planning Committee next week to increase the number of properties at the Abbey Hill Cottages in Dalton Piercy.

Submitted by Peter Reed, plans state they are looking to provide four new four-bedroomed cottages to help accommodate more families at the site.

Ahead of the committee meeting on Wednesday, July 14, a report from senior council planning officer Jane Tindall has recommended councillors give the plans the go-ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report concludes the proposal “in the context of relevant planning policies and material planning considerations is acceptable” subject to a legal agreement securing £2,000 towards public rights of way improvements.

The recommendation comes despite concerns being raised by Dalton Piercy and Elwick parish councils.

A response from Dalton Piercy Parish Council states it has concerns the area, which lies in the “green gap”, is becoming “intensively developed”, which is not in line with the “rural setting of the area”.

Meanwhile a response from Elwick Parish Council states that, although it supports rural enterprises, it has some reservations over the plans, adding: “Councillors are also concerned about the impact of yet more vehicles on the narrow Dalton Piercy road. “

However a planning statement, submitted on behalf of the applicant, states the proposals will improve the rural tourist development and could bring “almost £350,000 per year into the local economy”.