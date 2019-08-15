The Arches in Hartlepool, where the new tattoo parlour will be located

Plan were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year by Paul Iles looking to open a tattoo studio in unit 18 at The Arches complex in Park Road, Hartlepool.

The unit was previously home to a charity craft shop but closed in 2018, according to planning documents.

Plans for the conversion have now been given the go-ahead, with a report from council planning officer Stephanie Bell noting they will be beneficial to the area.

It said: “It is considered that the proposal to change the use from a vacant charity shop to a tattoo studio will bring the currently vacant unit back into use.

“Therefore it is considered that the proposal would not adversely impact upon the character and appearance of the existing building or the general street scene.”

A planning statement submitted by Mr Iles states he wants to have an apprentice from a local college in Hartlepool in on a Saturday to help and hopes to donate profit from the studio to charity.

He added he currently works in a studio in Hornsea but is keen to work in Hartlepool.

He said: “Although there are existing tattoo studios in the area, we all have different styles.

“Opening a tattoo studio in The Arches will bring more passing trade to the complex, there is a beautician’s studio, a café and a charity shop which I believe will benefit.

“I am also planning on having an apprentice in on Saturdays. This would be the ideal opportunity for someone looking to get into the industry which is still very secretive and notoriously difficult to get into.

“When my business is successful and financially sound, I have an idea to donate the profit from one day’s takings every month to a local charity.”

Plans state the studio is to be open from 12pm to 8pm Monday to Friday and 10am until 4pm on Saturday.