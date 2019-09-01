New 'healthy options' cafe set to open in Hartlepool after winning planning permission
Praise has been given for plans to bring a new cafe featuring healthy options to the site of a former dance and music academy after they were approved by planning bosses.
Proposals were submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council earlier this year for one of the units at Enterprise House in Thomlinson Road to be converted into a cafe.
The site was last used as an academy of music and performing arts and has been vacant for more than a year, but council planning officers have now confirmed the site is set to be brought back to life as a cafe, approving the plans.
Applicant Pamela Wright said the cafe would sell hot dinners, breakfasts, hot and cold sandwiches, jacket potatoes, drinks and snacks, many of which would be healthy.
Praise was given to the plans from residents stating it is an example of a growing business and will provide healthy options.
A comment from Lisa Towning, from Billingham, said: “I am often in the area despite not living in the town and feel that a cafe in this location particularly one offering healthy options would be a huge asset and prove popular.”
In total five comments of support were received backing the move, although there was one objection from a resident raising concerns over parking and demand for it.
The Irvine Road resident said: “There is already a new cafe just opened in Greatham Street which is struggling so this would impact that business straight away.
“Parking is also a major issue, yellow lines are all around the estate and big heavy duty wagons struggle to park.”
However Mrs Wright said there would be a demand from neighbouring businesses and passing trade.
The site’s proposed opening hours are 7am up until 7pm through the week, 8am until 4pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm on a Sunday, and four-part time staff would work at the cafe.
Inside seating would be available for ‘at least eight people’ according to the plans and it is anticipated service would be 80% for in the cafe and 20% to takeaway.