Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals were initially submitted last year to convert the first and second floors of 24 Church Street, along with parts of the basement and ground floor, into a large HMO for seven people.

Yet revised proposals reduced the number to six.

Each room will be an “appropriate size” and have en-suite facilities, while there will be shared kitchen, living and dining areas, according to documents from planning agent Pyramid Architectural Designs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The floors above Saks, in Church Street, Hartlepool, are to become a HMO. Picture by FRANK REID.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application was approved by the newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation.

A report from planning officers confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling they “help support the vitality and viability of the town centre, by providing new residential space which will help increase footfall”.