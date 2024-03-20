New HMO is approved above Saks Hair and Beauty in Hartlepool's Church Street
Proposals were initially submitted last year to convert the first and second floors of 24 Church Street, along with parts of the basement and ground floor, into a large HMO for seven people.
Yet revised proposals reduced the number to six.
Each room will be an “appropriate size” and have en-suite facilities, while there will be shared kitchen, living and dining areas, according to documents from planning agent Pyramid Architectural Designs.
The application was approved by the newly-formed Hartlepool Development Corporation.
A report from planning officers confirmed the proposals have been approved, ruling they “help support the vitality and viability of the town centre, by providing new residential space which will help increase footfall”.
The ground floor of the property will remain occupied by Saks Hair and Beauty while the HMO will be accessed via a rear entrance.