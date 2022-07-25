The multi-million pound development is earmarked for The Waterfront, adjacent to the National Museum of the Royal Navy, and would replace the town’s ageing Mill House Leisure Centre.

Designed by GT3 Architects in collaboration with the council’s own in-house expertise, The Highlight grows in height from west to east to provide panoramic views of The Waterfront site, marina and sea.

A new image of how Hartlepool's proposed Highlight leisure centre is expected to look.

Its strong linear lines are inspired by the railway tracks which ran from local timber and coal yards into the former dockland site during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Two new images of the proposed centre have now been released.

They show how the centre would look externally at dusk and how it would appear in daylight from a different angle.

A report to the planning committee states: “The proposed development will see a vacant site in a prominent location within a marina setting being brought back into use.

How The Highlight would look at dusk.

“It is considered that the scheme represents a flagship development that showcases bold, inclusive and sympathetic design while providing equitable and high-quality indoor leisure facilities.”

Facilities would include a 25m eight-lane main pool, a 25m four-lane learner pool with movable floor, a leisure pool including a race slide and water play features, spectator seating, changing areas, a 100-station fitness suite, two inter-connected fitness studios, an indoor cycling/spinning studio, active and soft play areas, a café, party rooms, an NHS consultation suite and external ground and first-floor terraces.