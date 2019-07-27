New leisure centre plans for Hartlepool - how you can have your say on vision for the future

Mill House Leisure Centre

It comes after councillors on Hartlepool Borough Council Finance and Policy committee gave the go-ahead for funding for a feasibility study, an option appraisal and initial design works for a new leisure centre.

Council officers had already noted the existing Mill House Leisure Centre, which was built in 1972, has a ‘limited life span’ and would require investment of around £1.3 million over the next five years

The public consultation seeks to identify the mix of leisure facilities required across the town to encourage more people to take part in sport and leisure activities and will also aim to identify any barriers to participation.

It features questions on what physical activities residents want to take part in, the existing facilities they use, why they use them, the time they spend exercising, and more.

Council leader Coun Shane Moore said: “The views of local people are vital to the process, so I hope as many people as possible will take part in the public consultation.”

Drop-in consultation sessions and focus groups are also in the process of being organised. The consultation will run until September 15.

It’s anticipated that the option appraisal, feasibility study and design works could be completed by March next year.

At the Finance and Policy Committee meeting last Monday (July 22) councillors unanimously supported the move looking into a new leisure centre, noting the importance of the facilities in help combating obesity.

Coun Moore said: “It is a really important decision and an important facility moving forward.

“We can’t put this off any longer, so it’s right to start the ball rolling now, because it is going to take a bit of time.”

Coun Jim Lindridge said: “One of the most important factors we need to consider is the health and well-being of young children, adults and everybody.

“This is the key to it as far as I’m concerned. We need to start looking after our children and taking responsibility for their fitness levels, I think this is really important.”