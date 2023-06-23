Manjinder Singh Jagpal, of Ingleby Barwick Land and Property Developments, has applied to Stockton Borough Council for planning permission to change the use of the building in Billingham’s Clifton Avenue,

It is proposed to open the bar between 11am-11pm from Mondays to Saturdays and from noon-10.30pm on Sundays.

The property was last used as Salon K and has been empty for six months.

Clifton Avenue, Billingham, where a new micro bar could open.

A planning statement from Prism Planning says the proposals will have a positive economic impact and provide work, “as well as adding to the viability of the applicant’s local property portfolio”.

It says: “The applicant has a prospective tenant lined up who proposes to operate the premises as a micro beer and wine bar.

“It is envisaged that the conversion of the unit to a micro beer and wine bar should be completed within a three to six-month period during which time it will provide work for employees of local contractors in the fitting out of the premises.”

The salon closed on Christmas Eve 2022 as the business was “no longer economically viable, a sign of the challenging times”, and an alternative use was needed.

“Such an alternative has materialised with a prospective tenant coming forward wanting to operate the premises as a micro beer and wine bar,” says the statement.