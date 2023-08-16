News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

New plans for another Hartlepool HMO

Plans have been lodged for a new four person house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Hartlepool.
By Nic Marko
Published 16th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 15:11 BST

Proposals have been submitted by LJP Developments to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert the first and second floors of 36 Victoria Road into a four bedroom HMO.

The property is a former house which is currently vacant after being converted into a commercial property, with the ground floor of the site remaining registered for this use in the proposals and having space for two units.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planning documents state each of the four bedrooms would have an en-suite and exceed the minimum size requirements set out in the National Space Standards for a single-person room.

They add the proposals “are in keeping with the surrounding properties as a number of others in the street have already carried out similar works.”

There would be a separate entrance door for the HMO, which would feature shared living and kitchen space.

A decision on the plans is expected this month.

Related topics:HMOHartlepoolProposalsHartlepool Borough Council