Proposals have been submitted by LJP Developments to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to convert the first and second floors of 36 Victoria Road into a four bedroom HMO.

The property is a former house which is currently vacant after being converted into a commercial property, with the ground floor of the site remaining registered for this use in the proposals and having space for two units.

Planning documents state each of the four bedrooms would have an en-suite and exceed the minimum size requirements set out in the National Space Standards for a single-person room.

They add the proposals “are in keeping with the surrounding properties as a number of others in the street have already carried out similar works.”

There would be a separate entrance door for the HMO, which would feature shared living and kitchen space.