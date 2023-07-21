New plans for derelict 'eyesore' Hartlepool property at Seaton Carew are approved
Proposals had been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council to carry out the works at 49 and 50 The Front, Seaton Carew.
Number 49 has been home to four flats while number 50 has been “left in a state of disrepair” following its last known use as a 15-bed house in multiple occupation (HMO) in 2017.
Plans from Horizon View offer 14 self-contained residential flats for assisted living care, all with access to a communal lounge, kitchen and dining room.
The development will include a three-storey extension to the rear.
Councillors on the council’s planning committee approved the proposals by majority vote, despite officers recommending they were rejected.
Councillor Sue Little, representing Seaton, said there has been a need for more assisted living accommodation and labelled the current site an “eyesore”.
The approval is subject to conditions and planning obligations being finalised by council officers.