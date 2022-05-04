New plans for vacant former Hartlepool taxi office

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department for the change of use for 7 Whitby Street.

The building was previously home to several taxi companies, including hosting offices for Hudsons and Stripe, although the property has now sat vacant for some time.

Plans from applicant Alan Hodgson look to bring the building back into use as either a shop or an office.

A planning statement from SJR Architectural & Interior Designers notes the proposals for the empty property near Church Street would have numerous positives for the local community.

It said: “The proposal would provide good quality office/retail accommodation with a more commercial appeal in the street scene, and also bring an empty building back into use to the significant benefit of the area.

“The application site is surrounded by a wide variety of shops, offices and residential properties, who would all potentially benefit from the occupation of a vacant building in the area.

“The proposed change of use would therefore help to support and sustain existing local services and facilities rather than having a detrimental impact”

It adds the proposal will not have “any detrimental impact on the nature of the Church Street conservation area, or to visual amenity of the street scene.”

The proposals include no alterations to the existing structure of the building, internally or externally, other than routine maintenance and decoration.