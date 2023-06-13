News you can trust since 1877
New plans to protect Hartlepool parks after vandals damage toilets, bowling greens, play equipment, benches and fences

Council chiefs have drawn up new plans to ensure the best use of their parks and open spaces after a rising number of incidents of vandals.
By Nic Marko
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs have outlined how there was a “significant increase” in the use of the outdoor spaces during the Covid-19 pandemic which has continued following the easing of lockdown measures.

Yet concerns have been raised over damage being caused to such sites by a “minority of people” which has placed increased demands on resources to maintain parks.

Council chiefs have therefore developed new “place-based management plans” for the town’s Burn Valley Gardens, Ward Jackson Park, Rossmere Park and Seaton Park.

Burn Valley Gardens is one of four Hartlepool parks to receive extra protection from vandals.Burn Valley Gardens is one of four Hartlepool parks to receive extra protection from vandals.
It will aim to ensure a “more proactive approach to review the strengths, challenges, opportunities and risks within each site”.

A report from council chiefs states the move will allow them to identify areas where funding and investment is required to manage parks.

It said: “Considering the volume of people using our outdoor spaces, most people have used them responsibly, although a minority of people cause significant concern in these environments.

“Although this has always been an issue, these problems have increased in recent years including damage to park assets such as public toilets, bowling greens, play equipment, benches and fences.

“The impact of this has been significant and the demand on resources is challenging.”

The plans will go before the adult and community based services committee on Thursday, June 15, where councillors will be asked to support sending them to public consultation.

This will allow residents to make contributions and ensure the proposals reflect the needs of the community, according to officers.

