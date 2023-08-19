News you can trust since 1877
New plans unveiled for former Hartlepool fruit and veg shop

Plans have been lodged to renovate a vacant shop in Hartlepool in a bid to bring it back into use.
By Nic Marko
Published 19th Aug 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 15:25 BST
New plans have been announced for the former Watson's fruit and veg store at 145 Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture via Google Maps.New plans have been announced for the former Watson's fruit and veg store at 145 Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture via Google Maps.
New plans have been announced for the former Watson's fruit and veg store at 145 Elwick Road, Hartlepool. Picture via Google Maps.

Proposals submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council would see the first and second floors of 145 Elwick Road converted from a storage area into a three-bedroomed flat.

Applicant Keith Hall is also seeking to provide a new shop front for the ground floor, which was last occupied by Watson’s fruit and veg store.

A planning statement says the proposals would “result in significant social and economic benefits”.

It said: “The development would deliver one home for rent and a new shop which will have a positive impact on the wider area, the shop at present is run down and has a very poor frontage.”

Documents added there is a “high need” for rental properties in the area and the work will make the shop, which was last occupied in 2020, a “more attractive prospect to a potential occupier”.

A decision is expected next month.

