New plans unveiled for former Hartlepool fruit and veg shop
Proposals submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council would see the first and second floors of 145 Elwick Road converted from a storage area into a three-bedroomed flat.
Applicant Keith Hall is also seeking to provide a new shop front for the ground floor, which was last occupied by Watson’s fruit and veg store.
A planning statement says the proposals would “result in significant social and economic benefits”.
It said: “The development would deliver one home for rent and a new shop which will have a positive impact on the wider area, the shop at present is run down and has a very poor frontage.”
Documents added there is a “high need” for rental properties in the area and the work will make the shop, which was last occupied in 2020, a “more attractive prospect to a potential occupier”.
A decision is expected next month.